1st ODI: Madushanka's last-over hat-trick seals thrilling 7-run win for Sri Lanka over Zimbabwe

Harare, Aug 29 (IANS) Dilshan Madushanka claimed an incredible last-over hat-trick to help Sri Lanka prevail over hosts Zimbabwe by seven runs in the first ODI of the two-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Friday. In a match that started in a usual sedate note, it turned into a thriller as Zimbabwe looked on course for an upset before Madushanka weaved his magic in the last over of the match, leading the visitors to a thrilling victory.

It looked Zimbabwe would successfully overhaul the target before Madushanka, who had conceded 1-60 in nine overs, redeemed himself with a superb hat-trick to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat for Sri Lanka, claiming the wickets of Sikandar Raza, Brad Evans, and Richard Ngarava off the first three balls of the 50th over to seal victory for the visitors.

Asked to bat first by Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka rode on a 76 by opener Pathum Nissanka, an unbeaten 70 off 47 balls by Janith Liyanage, and a 36-ball 57 by Kamindu Mendis to recover from the early loss of Nishan Madushanka (0) to post 298/6 in 50 overs. Madushanka finished with 4-62 while Asitha Fernando bagged 3-50 in his 10 overs to pave the way for their victory.

Zimbabwe were off to a disastrous start in their chase of a challenging target as they lost two wickets for zero as Asitha Fernando sent back Brian Bennett (0) off the first ball and Brendon Taylor on the fourth ball of his first over.

Ben Curran (70, 90b, 4x8) and skipper Sean Williams (57, 54b, 4x7, 6x2) took the score to 118 before the captain fell to Kamindu Mendis. Zimbabwe slumped to 140/4 in the 26th over and looked like losing their way in the match. However, all-rounder Sikandar Raza blasted a 87-ball 92 (4x8) and, with help from Tony Munyonga (43 not out), took them to 289. With 10 runs needed off the last six balls, Raza became the first victim of Madushanka's hat-trick as the ball sneaked through the gap between bat and pad to uproot the middle stump.

After getting Raza on the first ball of the over, Madushanka had Brad Evans (0) caught by Avishka Fernando off the next delivery to make it 289/7, and then completed his hat-trick by castling Richard Ngarava (0) with a fast and straight one.

Blessing Muzarabani scored a single off the fourth ball, leaving Munyonga to score nine runs from the last two balls to win the match. However, the batter could manage only one run, and Zimbabwe lost by seven runs.

Earlier, once Nissanka and Kusal Mendis departed in quick succession after rebuilding the innings, Sri Lanka looked like losing their way, losing Sadeera Samarawickrama (35) and captain Charith Asalanka (6) to Raza and Owansu respectively to slump to 161/5, both falling in successive deliveries spread across two overs.

Liyanage and Kamindu Mendis raised 137 runs for the sixth wicket partnership to take the score to 298 when Kamindu was out off the last ball of the innings. But in the end, Madushanka's magic sealed a memorable victory for Sri Lanka.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 298/6 in 50 overs (Pathum Nissanka 76, Kusal Mendis 38, Janith Liyanage 70 not out, Kamindu Mendis 57; Richard Ngarava 2-34) beat Zimbabwe 291/8 in 50 overs (Sikandar Raza 92, Ben Curran 70, Sean Williams 57, Tony Munyonga 43 not out; Dilshan Madushanka 4-62, Asitha Fernando 3-50) by seven runs

