16-year-old Rocky Flintoff signs first professional contract with Lancashire

Manchester, June 13 (IANS) Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff's son Rocky Flintoff has signed his first professional contract with Lancashire on Thursday.

The 16-year-old is a product of Lancashire’s County Age Group system and joined the Academy in 2023, having first represented the Club at Under-10 level. He has featured for Lancashire’s Second XI four times this summer, hitting a half-century against Durham at Emirates Old Trafford before scoring a century against Warwickshire at Edgbaston, a week later.

"I'm very happy and excited to have signed my first professional contract with Lancashire. It's something that I've been working towards since I started playing cricket, so to sign for my home county is a dream come true," Rocky said in a statement.

"I've been with the club since I was 8 years old, so to have the opportunity to keep representing the Red Rose is a big honour. I have loved playing for the Second XI so far this season and I'm looking forward to continuing to work hard on all aspects of my game," he added.

Earlier this week, Flintoff was named in England Men’s Under-19s squad for their upcoming three-game Youth ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Director of cricket performance, Mark Chilton said, “I would like to congratulate Rocky, his family and everybody who has been with him on his journey in cricket so far.

“He has impressed the coaching staff with his performances and determined attitude for the Second XI already this season. He is a grounded individual and knows the work starts now for him to fulfil his potential in the years ahead.

“Rocky will be away with the England U-19s for the next couple of weeks, and we look forward to welcoming him into the professional squad after that.”

Rocky's father Andrew Flintoff also played for Lancashire and made his debut in 1995 and went on to become England's one of greatest all-rounders of all time. He represented England in more than 200 games across formats and played a pivotal role in winning the 2005 Ashes after a gap of 16 years.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.