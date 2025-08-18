134th Durand Cup: Holders NorthEast Utd brace for spirited Shillong Lajong in repeat of last edition’s semis

Shillong, Aug 18 (IANS) Defending champions NorthEast United FC will face familiar foes Shillong Lajong FC in the first semifinal of the 134th Durand Cup, which is a repeat of their clash at the same venue last year, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground) here on Tuesday.

NorthEast prevailed 3-0 over Shillong Lajong in the last edition on their way to clinching the title, but the I-League side is more determined to put up a stronger fight against the title holders.

Juan Pedro Benali’s Highlanders topped Group E with a derby win over Lajong (2-1), a commanding 3-1 result against Malaysian Armed Forces, and a 2-2 draw with Rangdajied United. They carried that form into the quarterfinals, dismantling Bodoland FC 4-0 in Kokrajhar, where Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie netted twice to take his tournament tally to seven.

Ajaraie, the tournament’s top scorer, has now scored in five straight Durand games and will be joined in attack by Jithin M.S. and Lalrinzuala.

“We have given our 100% and we will continue to do the same tomorrow. Pressure is always there, but we know how to manage it. We describe our team as a Wolfpack,” said Michel Zabaco (captain, NorthEast United FC) about the clash.

The Red Dragons finished runners-up in the same group, blowing away Malaysian Armed Forces 6-0, falling narrowly to NEUFC, before overcoming Rangdajied United 3-1. In the quarters, Birendra Thapa’s young brigade staged a thrilling comeback, edging Indian Navy FT 2-1 courtesy goals from Damaitphang Lyngdoh and Everbrightson Sana.

The trio of Phrangki Buam, Everbrightson Sana, and Figo Syndai have scored nine of Lajong’s 12 goals. Skipper Kenstar Kharshong holds a youthful defence together.

“We are looking forward to seeing the fans in the stands. Their support definitely lifts the boys, because without them, we are nothing. We are ready for the match tomorrow, we know it’s do-or-die, and we are prepared to give everything we have, Kenstar Kharshong said, exuding belief.

Highlanders fans lit up social media with the post “Semis bound—Let’s go! #StrongerAsOne” as the team bus rolled into Shillong, while @lajongfc rallied with the Khasi cry “Sarong ia ka Lajong! Fill JN Stadium” alongside a stirring derby poster. By Sunday, general tickets were sold out within minutes, creating a repeat of last year’s derby fever in the city.

This fixture is soaked in memory. The same semifinal unfolded at this very venue last season, with NorthEast running out 3-0 winners courtesy of goals by Thoi Singh, Ajaraie, and Parthib Gogoi. That victory paved their path to a maiden Durand crown. But this year, Lajong return more seasoned and determined, eager to rewrite the script and reach their first final since the club’s 2009 Federation Cup fairy tale.

NorthEast United FC coach Benali said Shillong has improved since last year: “Shillong Lajong are a much better team this year. It’s always tough to play against them, and tomorrow won’t be any different. Last year is last year, tomorrow is a new challenge.”

Shillong coach Thapa said they are more confident this time around: “The team is more confident compared to last year. We have lost to them twice, but our approach will be different in tomorrow’s match. It will be a tough contest.”

Spaniards Andy Rodriguez and Chema Núnez will look to control NEUFC’s rhythm, but Thapa’s high-press, led by Gladdy Kharbuli and Treimiki Lamurong, could disrupt the champions.

The stage is set for a fiery contest where regional pride and passion meet in the grand finale of the 134th Durand Cup. Expect misty Shillong skies, relentless drumming in the stands, and pulsating 90 minutes of unbridled intensity as the Northeast derby pens another chapter, which will decide if NorthEast goes one step closer in defending their title or Shillong Lajong will qualify for their first-ever finals of the Durand Cup.

