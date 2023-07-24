13 civilians killed by soldier in Congo: Army

Kinshasa, July 24 (IANS) At least 13 civilians were killed by a soldier of the Congolese Armed Forces in the village of Nyamamba in the eastern province of Ituri, a local military spokesman said. According to Jules Ngongo, Congolese armed forces' spokesman in Ituri province, at least 10 children were among the victims, Xinhua news agency reported.

The majority of the victims are family members of the soldier who fired the shots, said the spokesman, adding that a family conflict was the cause of this tragedy.

"As the armies, we are shocked and sympathise with the families after the murder of 13 civilians caused by a soldier of the naval force in Tchomia. Whatever the family problem, he should not act in this way. For us, it is a criminal act. He must answer it before military justice," said Ngongo.

The military authorities have deployed a commission of inquiry to conduct on-site investigations into this killing.

