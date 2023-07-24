VP asks students to not become part of anti-India narrative by some foreign univs

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Some foreign universities have become breeding grounds to set afloat anti-India narrative on untenable grounds, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said while cautioning that "such institutions also use our students and faculty members for their narrow agenda".

The Vice President made the remarks while addressing the Centenary Year Convocation of Jamia Millia Islamia here at Vigyan Bhawan on Sunday.

Dhankar asked the students to be inquisitive and focus on objectivity when dealing with such situations.

"It is surprising that those who had the occasion to serve this country in one position or other, the moment they lose their position, they turn Nelson’s eye to the great advancement that our country is making all around. I urge young bright students to neutralise and decimate such anti-India narrative. Such misinformation can’t be allowed to be traded freely," he stressed.

The Vice President underlined that disagreement and dissent are natural part of democratic process, but "turning disagreement into hostility is no less than a curse for democracy".

Cautioning that "opposition" should not turn into "revenge", Dhankhar suggested dialogue and discussion as the only way forward.

Noting that the nation has "transformed itself from being among the 'Fragile Five' economies to being among the 'Top Five' economies" in the world today, he said that with India's remarkable growth, there are bound to be challenges too.

Dhankhar further underlined that there can be no alibi for not making Parliament functional every second.

"When there is disruption in Parliament on a particular day, there can’t be Question Hour. Question Hour is a mechanism to generate accountability and transparency in governance. The government is obligated to respond to every question.This goes to enormous benefit of the government. Not having question hour can never be rationalised when you think in terms of democratic values and good governance," he said.

Congratulating all passing out students for entering a new phase in their lives, the Vice President emphasised the need for students to become innovators and entrepreneurs "so that our young students emerge as job creators rather than job seekers".

Dhankhar called upon the youth to "fully subscribe and immerse themselves in economic nationalism".

Further, praising the National Education Policy-2020 for providing "greater flexibility and bringing joy of learning", he expressed confidence that this visionary policy will catalyse to the big change.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Jamia Millia Islamia University Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar, besides faculty, students and other eminent personalities were present on the occasion.

