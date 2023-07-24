Israel launches plan to promote clean energy in Arab sector

Jerusalem, July 24 (IANS) Israel has launched a plan to promote green energy in Arab cities, towns and villages throughout the country, the Israeli Energy Ministry said in a statement.

The plan aims to promote the transition to sustainable energy in the Arab local authorities, thereby reducing gaps in infrastructure quality, lowering energy expenses, and increasing municipal revenues from energy production, the statement noted on Sunday.

The plan, at a cost of 30 million shekels ($8.31 million), will finance energy efficiency and renewable energy production projects, such as the replacement of old, inefficient lighting and air conditioning systems, the implementation of solar projects in public buildings, etc.

Along with green energy grants to the Arab local authorities, the plan also includes a dedicated budget for raising awareness of the field through information, education and training of personnel, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry noted that the plan is part of a government decision to reduce disparities in Arab society until 2026.

"Investing in the Arab authorities is an investment in Israel's future, on the way to turning the country into a regional and global energy power," said Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz.

"Investing in sustainable energy projects helps the energy economy, reduces pollution and emissions, and is an investment that yields economic profit for the authorities," he noted.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.