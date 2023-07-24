35 stations in NFR zone to get infrastructure boost

Guwahati, July 23 (IANS) At least 35 stations in the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) zone will get an infrastructure boost under the Central government's ambitious initiative 'Amrit Bharat', an official said on Sunday.

Some of the major stations under NFR include Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Kamakhya, New Tinsukia, New Bongaigaon, Katihar, Kokrajhar, Lumding, Dimapur, Siliguri Town, Silchar, etc.

So far, 1,309 railway stations have been identified across the country under this scheme, including 35 stations in the NFR zone.

The NFR in a statement said the scheme envisages development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach.

It involves preparation of Master Plans and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations, like improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through schemes like 'One Station One Product', better passenger information systems, executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping etc., keeping in view the necessity at each such station.

"The scheme also planned for improvement of the building, integrating the station with both sides of the city, multi-modal integration, amenities for Divyangjans, sustainable and environment-friendly solutions, provision of ballast less tracks, 'Roof Plazas' as per necessity, phasing and feasibility and creation of city centres at the station in the long term," the release further said.

