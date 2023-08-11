123 INDIA MPs to boycott LS proceedings, tea hosted by Speaker over suspension of Adhir

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore on Friday said that the leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive alliance (INDIA) will boycott the proceedings of the Lower House against the suspension of party MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and will also not participate in the tea hosted by Speaker Om Birla.



In a tweet, Tagoore, who is an MP from Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar said, “INDIA MPs in Loksabha boycotted proceedings to protest against the suspension of Opposition leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. We won’t participate in the tea hosted by the Speaker also. With 142 MPs from 23 Parties boycotted."

The remarks from the Congress leaders comes in the wake of suspension of Chowdhury from the Lok Sabha for his objectionable comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech while participating in the no-confidence discussion, and his suspension will be in place till the report of the privileges committee comes.

The Lower House through voice vote passed the resolution to suspend Chowdhury, after Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi informed the House that Chowdhury has often made baseless allegations and remarks against leaders from the ruling party, be it the prime minister or other cabinet ministers.

Friday is the last day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session that commenced on July 20.

--IANS

aks/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.