11 Sri Lankans stranded in Gaza Strip return home

Colombo, Nov 5 (IANS) Eleven Sri Lankan nationals from two families, including two adults and nine children, who were stranded in the Gaza Strip, have safely arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Ministry added that its consular affairs division coordinated the arrangements in collaboration with Sri Lanka missions in Cairo, Ramallah and Tel Aviv, Xinhua news agency reported.

The entry of the eleven Sri Lankans from the Gaza Strip into Egypt via Rafah Border Crossing was facilitated by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Cairo in coordination with the Egyptian authorities on November 2, said the Ministry.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that it facilitated the arrangements of logistics and air transportation of the returnees with the assistance of the International Organisation for Migration.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.