100 days until FIFA Women's World Cup: New Zealand officials

Wellington, April 11 (IANS) The largest women's sporting event in the world is now only 100 days from hitting New Zealand shores, senior officials said of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on Tuesday, with the event expected to have a significant impact on women's sport.

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20, 2023.

"Co-hosting an event of this magnitude will generate huge social and economic benefits for New Zealand and leave a lasting legacy for football and women's sport in this country," said Minister for Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson.

New Zealand is expecting thousands of international fans to come to the country for the tournament, according to Minister of Tourism Peeni Henare, a Xinhua report said.

The country's profile can be raised through international broadcasting of the games, Henare said, adding the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 saw a combined 1.1 billion viewers tune into official coverage across all platforms.

Programs running alongside the tournament will also ensure the event creates a lasting sporting legacy for New Zealand's women.

