10 rescued after boat catches fire in Tokyo Bay

Tokyo, July 19 (IANS) The Japan Coast Guard on Wednesday said that 10 people were rescued from a burning boat in Tokyo Bay.

The Coast Guard said an emergency call was made from the vessel at around 1 p.m. reporting that the boat's engine was on fire, reports Xinhua news agency.

The boat has sunk, and no injuries have been reported so far.

According to the Coast Guard, the boat was sailing in the bay some six km northeast of Tokyo's Haneda airport.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.