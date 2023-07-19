Monsoon rains claim lives in Pakistan

Islamabad, July 19 (IANS) As Pakistan is currently witnessing the first spell of the monsoon season, heavy rainfall in parts of the country has claimed lives, caused major accidents, triggered waterlogging in low-lying regions and prompted emergency alerts for the locals.



At least 11 people were killed and six others injured on Wednesday after the wall of a building in Islamabad’s Peshawar Road collapsed following heavy rains.

Meanwhile, four different road accidents were also reported in the past 24 hours due to slippery roads in and around the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, claiming lives of over a dozen locals.

Government authorities have put all relevant departments on high alert and has issued flood warning and emergency alerts to the locals, cautioning them to stay vigilant and urging those around the river banks and canals to relocate to safer locations.

With the beginning of the monsoon season, weather authorities have forecast of week-long downpours.

In Rawalpindi, the Nallah Lai canal that passes through the centre of the city has already reached its maximum levels and is expected to spill over into the surrounding residential areas.

In the capital Islamabad, the policehave alerted citizens on traffic congestion at several locations due to heavy rain and waterlogging.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab province, Mohsin Naqvi has directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Rescue 1122 and the district administration to ensure immediate drainage of water in low-lying areas of Rawalpindi and other sensitive vulnerable places.

The central region of the province has been facing serious flood situation for weeks now after India released floodwaters into Sutlej and Ravi.

The Indian floodwaters, coupled with heavy monsoon rain downpour has triggered flash floods in surrounding areas of Sutlej and Ravi.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rainfall of varying intensities across the country during the next 4-5 days.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating the upper parts of the country, which are likely to intensify on Wednesday, the PMD said.

