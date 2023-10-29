1 killed, several injured as two trains collide in Andhra Pradesh

Visakahapatnam, Oct 29 (IANS) One passenger was killed while several others were injured after two trains collided in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening.

Few bogies of the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train derailed after Palasa Express collided with it near Kantakapalli in Kothavalasa ‘mandal’ (block).

Local authorities have launched rescue and relief operation. Officials of East Coast Railway have rushed to the accident site.

Further details were awaited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.