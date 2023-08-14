1 killed, 8 injured in 'terrorist' attack on Iranian religious site

Tehran, Aug 14 (IANS) At least one person was reportedly killed and eight others injured in a "terrorist" attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran's southern Fars province.

On Sunday evening, several staff and worshipers were caught under the gunfire of an armed assailant who attempted to break into the shrine at a main gate, official news agency IRNA reported, citing Deputy Governor of Fars Province Esmail Qezel Sofla.

He said the "terrorist" has been arrested and is under interrogation, adding that all the injured have been transferred to the hospital, Xinhua news agency reported, citing IRNA.

According to the Iranian Students' News Agency, the person killed in the attack was one of the staff working at the shrine.

The shrine encountered a similar "terrorist" attack in October last year, in which 13 worshippers, including a woman and two children, were killed and 30 others injured.

