Zverev back to clay court in style at Monte-Carlo

Monte Carlo, April 11 (IANS) Alexander Zverev of Germany came from one set down to overcome Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round at the ATP Monte-Carlo Masters on Tuesday.

The former world No.2 cracked his right ankle at the French Open semifinal against Rafael Nadal last year and had never played on the red muddy surface, reports Xinhua.

It took the 13th seed one hour and 58 minutes, during which he fired 21 winners to pass through Bublik to secure his first victory over the world no. 53 in their three head-to-head meetings.

"It felt awful at times to be honest, but he made me feel awful," said Zverev. "Tactically he played well, he didn't let me play my game at all. He didn't let me have my rhythm and he almost won the match, just a few points here and there."

"I have had two weeks of practise now. It is the most natural surface for me. It usually takes me five or 10 minutes to get used to a clay court, but this year was a bit different. I needed to get the injury out of my head. I needed to get used to sliding again."

The 25-year-old, who reached the semifinal at the Principality tournament two times in 2018 and 2022, will next face Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

Another two-time semifinalist, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov also needed three sets to advance as the Monte-Carlo resident held off a fight-back from Ben Shelton to beat the American young gun 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

