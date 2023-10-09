Zoho sees 37% growth in India, launches smart conference room solution

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Global software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Zoho on Monday announced that it has witnessed a growth of 37 per cent in India last year.

The company also launched Cliq Rooms, a smart conference room solution, and announced new updates to Zoho Cliq, its communication and collaboration platform, that will enable it to further boost its upmarket momentum.

With the Cliq Rooms app for Android TV, users can enrich their meeting experience by scheduling meetings for physical conference rooms, connecting to the TV audio and video, projecting screens, and conducting hybrid meetings.

"With this launch, Zoho Cliq provides a robust platform that can enable employees to perform most of their tasks right from within the app, whether it is resolving a customer issue or approving expenses," Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder of Zoho Corp, said in a statement.

Zoho Cliq is available for use, with an unlimited plan starting at Rs 36 per user per month. The newly launched features will be available from November 2023 in its enterprise edition offered at Rs 200 per user per month, according to the company.

Moreover, the company said that Cliq has experienced a 30 per cent rise in user migration from Slack and MS Teams in 2022 as the platform matures.

For a distributed workforce, Cliq offers a customisable interface that can be changed to different languages, such as Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada (with more languages coming soon), improving accessibility.

Live translation is provided for various Indian as well as international languages that help users interact with internal and external users from other regions.

