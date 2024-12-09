Zlatan thriving in advisory role, says ‘I does not miss playing football’

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Zlatan Ibrahimovic hung up his boots in the summer of 2023, bringing down the curtain on a 24-year playing career. However, the former Sweden striker did not spend too long relaxing, returning to the club in an advisory role under the direction of Milan's new American owners.

After an illustrious career which spanned across decades, Zlatan is content with his new role and claimed he does not miss football anymore.

“Since I accepted not to play anymore, it's OK. I am [at] peace with it. So, that's why I don't miss playing football. What I mean [when I say] I get frustrated and cannot be on the field, it's because of my experience, because of who I am, because of what I am able to do; that is more where I get frustrated. But it's not like I miss playing the game,” said Zlatan to uefa.com.said Zlatan to uefa.com.

The Swedish striker scored 511 goals in 866 club games as well as 62 in 122 for his country which saw him win many accolades across Europe. Now 43, the former Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, Paris and Man United marksman spoke about his hopes for the future with the Rossoneri.

“I believe in the project, I believe in what Milan stands for, I believe I share the same vision as the people working and the ownership because they want to [do] amazing things. They're aiming to make history, winning, and when it comes to winning, that is where I feel I am alive because I want to win, I'll do anything to win, and I don't give up until I win.

“I played for many clubs – amazing clubs, great clubs, great teams – and the club that gave me most in my career is Milan. I was here two [times] and what Milan stands for, I really like it. What I went through the first time, they gave me happiness when I played in Milan. The second time, they gave me love and I feel I just want to give back,” he added.

