Zambia intensifies efforts to combat online scams

Lusaka, Oct 16 (IANS) The Zambian government said that it is stepping up efforts to combat the increasing number of online scams in the country.

Jack Mwiimbu, minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security on Tuesday said that the ministry is working with the Technology and Science Ministry to track, arrest and prosecute online scammers.

"We are collaborating with financial institutions, mobile network operators, and other stakeholders to implement stronger security measures and raise public awareness," he said in a statement in the parliament, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mwiimbu said that the country has seen an increase in online scams, with the police recording 1,124 cases between 2023 and the first half of 2024, adding that investigations into 560 cases have been concluded with convictions secured in 117 cases.

Online scams have been increasing significantly, driven by the rise of digital communication and e-commerce. Common types include phishing, identity theft, investment scams, and online dating fraud.

Cybercriminals are using more sophisticated tactics, making it crucial for individuals to stay informed about potential risks and practice good online safety measures, like using strong passwords and being cautious with personal information. Regular updates on security practices and awareness campaigns can help mitigate these risks.

