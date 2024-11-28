Zambia calls on African community to invest in climate-resilient technologies

Lusaka, Nov 28 (IANS) Zambian Vice President Mutale Nalumango called for concerted investment into climate-resilient technologies and interventions to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change, as the 45th meeting of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Council of Ministers opened here Thursday.

COMESA is a regional economic community in Africa comprising 21 member states.

"Climate change preparedness, diversification, innovation and developing climate-resilient value chains, are some of the options we should adopt to protect the region, and member states from the adverse effects of climate change," said the Zambian vice president.

The meeting was being held under the theme "Accelerating regional integration through the development of regional value chains in climate resilient agriculture, mining and tourism."

According to Nalumango, agriculture, mining and tourism have remained the pillars of the region's economics and a source of livelihood for millions of citizens even though the sectors have become vulnerable to climate change, Xinhua news agency reported.

She said there was a need for enhanced value addition to improve the sectors' contributions to economies, adding that it was imperative to seize the countries' collective responsibility to embrace innovative and sustainable solutions to address challenges posed by climate change. She encouraged COMESA members to share technologies, pool resources, invest in shared infrastructure, as well as ensure connectivity of transport, energy, and digital systems.

COMESA Secretary-General Chileshe Kapwepwe called for collaboration in strengthening economic and social integration. She said the adverse impact of climate change, including prolonged drought conditions and floods, has resulted in devastating effects in the region.

Kapwepwe stressed the significance of increased investments in sustainable agri-food system transformation, as food and nutrition insecurity has remained a major challenge due to climate-induced shocks.

