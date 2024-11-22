Zak Brown advocates for full-time, paid Stewards to simplify F1 rules

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) McLaren CEO Zak Brown has called for a fundamental overhaul of the stewards system in Formula 1, advocating for the introduction of full-time, professional stewards in order to simplify and streamline the sport's increasingly complicated rulebook. Brown's comments come amidst a series of controversial penalty decisions this season, particularly involving McLaren’s Lando Norris and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Brown described F1's current regulations as “overly complicated” and “over-regulated.” He emphasised that the sport needs to empower its stewards with more resources and access to technology to make more consistent and informed decisions during high-stakes incidents. At present, the F1 stewards are unpaid volunteers who rely on a set of complex rules and limited technology to make split-second judgments on track decisions. “I think we need full-time stewards,” Brown said in an interview with BBC Sport. “I don’t think the way we’re set up as a sport, we are set up for success. We’re racing too much to a rulebook now versus good old-fashioned racing.”

Brown argued that allowing stewards to use their experience, along with more advanced tools, would improve the quality of decisions and reduce inconsistencies.

The debate over stewards' decisions has been heightened by two recent clashes between Norris and Verstappen at the United States and Mexico City Grands Prix. In Austin, Norris was handed a five-second penalty for gaining an advantage by running off the track while attempting to overtake Verstappen. Norris disagreed with the decision, arguing that he had been ahead of Verstappen at the corner apex. The stewards, however, did not share his view, and Norris was penalised.

In Mexico, the two drivers collided once again, leading to Verstappen being penalised a combined 20 seconds for two incidents with Norris on the same lap. Norris, who was vocal about Verstappen’s aggressive driving tactics, labelled them “dangerous,” highlighting that he had been ahead of Verstappen during the first incident. Many drivers, including Norris, have criticised the inconsistency in penalty decisions and the lack of clarity in racing guidelines.

Max Verstappen echoed Brown's sentiments, emphasising that paid, professional stewards would provide more consistency in how penalties are applied. "I think we need to take a step back and not over-regulate what happens on the track. We never used to do that in Formula 1," said Brown. "I think we’re racing too much to a rulebook now versus good old-fashioned racing - just give the stewards a little bit more discretion. They’ve raced, they know that a driver has been pushed off or not, or made a lunge, or not. And not have this black and white rulebook."

The current crop of stewards, according to Brown and Verstappen, are doing their best under the circumstances, but the system could work more effectively with a professional, full-time board of stewards. This would not only help ensure fairer decisions but also allow stewards to exercise more discretion in complex situations, rather than relying strictly on the letter of the law.

Despite the ongoing issues with stewarding, Brown expressed confidence in the FIA’s leadership under President Mohammed Ben Sulayem. The recent departure of race director Niels Wittich, however, raised eyebrows. Wittich, who replaced Michael Masi in 2022, was said to have "stepped down" on November 12, though he later confirmed to BBC Sport that he was fired. His departure comes less than a month before the season's conclusion, leading to the appointment of Rui Marques as race director for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Brown acknowledged the timing of Wittich’s departure was surprising but praised Ben Sulayem for his decisive leadership. "He doesn't mess about. He makes decisions," Brown said of Ben Sulayem. "I think we were surprised by that decision, more the timing of it."

As the season nears its end, McLaren finds itself in a strong position in the Constructors' Championship, leading Red Bull by 36 points with three races remaining. Brown remains optimistic about McLaren's chances of winning the team’s first Constructors’ title since 1998. “It would be unbelievable,” he said. “It’s hard to believe it was that long ago. That’s why we’re here. We’re here to win world championships.”

