Yuvi Paaji always told me, ‘One day you’ll play for India and win matches’, says Abhishek

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) After being the star of India’s crushing 150-run win over England in the fifth T20I at Mumbai with his all-round efforts, Abhishek Sharma said the belief of playing for the national team came from former white-ball great Yuvraj Singh kept him going.

At the Wankhede Stadium, Abhishek powered his way to smashing 135 off 54 balls, the highest score made by an Indian batter in men’s T20Is. He was ruthless in his strokeplay to hit seven fours and 13 sixes at a strike-rate of 228.57 as India posted 247/9.

Abhishek went on to take a catch and pick two wickets with his left-arm spin as India bowled out England for just 97 and win the series with a 4-1 scoreline. "As a player, there are moments of doubt about whether you'll ever represent your country. But Yuvi Paaji (Yuvraj Singh) has always believed in me. He used to say, ‘One day, you’ll play for India and win matches, so I’m preparing you for that.’ That belief kept me going," said Abhishek to Disney+ Hotstar.

Speaking about his sizzling all-round performance, Abhishek said he had the feeling it was going to be his day to shine. “I always manifest such innings, and finally, it happened. The backing from the coach and captain gave me a lot of confidence. They have always encouraged me to play my natural game, even when I failed in a few matches. So, when your captain and coach back you, as a youngster, that’s your biggest motivation."

Abhishek also shed light on his attacking approach from the word go. "When I practice, I do it with match intent. During the (Syed) Mushtaq Ali Trophy with Punjab, I developed the belief that if I’m in my zone, I can hit a boundary every other ball.

“Brian Lara sir once told me, ‘If you hit 100 sixes in practice but keep losing your wicket in matches, it’s of no use.’ That advice stuck with me, and I always try to play with the right intent. All three senior players—SKY, Hardik, and Axar bhai—advised me to take my time, focus on playing proper cricketing shots, and complete my century."

Abhishek signed off by talking about the feeling of scoring a century in front of his family in attendance at Mumbai. "It was a really special knock because my mom and sister were here. There’s no greater feeling than performing in front of your family."

