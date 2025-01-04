Yuva Kabaddi Series: Big wins take the spotlight on Day 2 of Division 1

Coimbatore, Jan 4 (IANS) Kurukshetra Warriors, Sonipat Spartans, Palani Tuskers, and Karpagam Raiders won their respective matches in another exciting round of action on the second day of the 11th Yuva Kabaddi Series - Division 1 at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education here on Saturday.

The day began with a stellar performance by the Kurukshetra Warriors, who defeated Murthal Magnets 58-36. Manpreet Kumar came off the bench to top score with 13 raid points, while Akshay Ahri impressed with an all-round display, earning 12 points. Their defense was solid, with Anurag Omvir achieving a High 5. Despite Vinay's commendable 15 raid points and Ankit Dhull's seven tackle points for Murthal, the Magnets suffered their second consecutive loss.

In the second match, Sonipat Spartans continued their winning streak, defeating Aravalli Arrows 44-35. Ankit Kumar Rana led the charge with 13 raid points, while Naveen Sharma and Ashish both earned High 5s in defense. For the Arrows, Vishnu Sharma top-scored with nine raid points, and Navpreet Singh contributed with four tackle points and a raid point, but the team fell short of victory.

The third game of the day was a lopsided affair, with Palani Tuskers demolishing Chennai Tamizhans 53-29. Vishva Asalavan led the raiding department with 12 points, while Sakthivel Thangavelu delivered a fantastic all-round performance, scoring five raid points and five tackle points. For Chennai, Pottal Muthu Murugan’s six points were the only significant contribution to an otherwise lacklustre performance.

In the final match of the day, Karpagam Raiders secured their first win of the tournament Jaipur Thunders 46-28. R. Gowtham stole the show with a Super 10, while Gajenthiramoorthi Murugesan was a defensive powerhouse, racking up nine tackle points and two raid points. Jaipur’s Nakul Saini managed seven raid points, but his efforts went unsupported as the Thunders struggled throughout the match.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.