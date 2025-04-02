Yuva All Stars kabaddi: Warriorz K.C. brush past Sonipat Spartans in extra time; reach semis

Haridwar (Uttarakhand), April 2 (IANS) Yuva Yoddhas will face Warriorz K.C. in the semifinal clash of the Yuva All-Stars Championship 2025 on Thursday. The Yoddhas registered a comfortable victory against Yuva Mumba in Eliminator 1, Meanwhile, in Eliminator 2, Warriorz K.C. bagged a hard-fought victory against Sonipat Spartans in extra-time.

The winner of the semifinal match between Yuva Yoddhas and Warriorz K.C. will face Jaipur Pink Cubs in the Yuva All-Stars Championship 2025 final on Friday. Yuva Yoddhas defeated Yuva Mumba 38-27 in Eliminator 1. The Yoddhas excelled in the first half, heading into the break with an 18-14 lead after inflicting an All Out on the Mumbai-based franchise.

In the second half, the Uttar Pradesh-based club delivered another All-Out against Yuva Mumba, extending their lead to 12 points. The Yoddhas secured a three-point Super Raid, winning the match by 11 points and advancing to the semifinals.

Yuva Mumba’s Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi earned 14 raid points, but his efforts were unsuccessful as they exited the tournament in the playoffs. Shivam Singh (9 raid points) and Sonu Rathee (8 tackle points) were instrumental in Yuva Yoddhas' victory against Mumbai.

Warriorz K.C. defeated Sonipat Spartans 48-43 in a thrilling edge-of-the-seat match, marking the first extra time in the Yuva All-Stars Championship 2025. The match began with both teams battling closely for points.

The tide turned in favour of Warriorz K.C. as they dealt an All Out to the Spartans, establishing a seven-point lead. By the end of the first half, the score stood at 18-13 in favour of the Bengal-based franchise. Warriorz K.C. maintained their lead in the second half and inflicted an All Out on Sonipat, extending their lead to 11 points. However, Ankit Kumar Rana’s three-point Super Raid helped the Spartans reduce the deficit to eight points.

Ankit Saharwa also scored three points off a Super Raid, and Priyank Chandel’s tackle on Punit Kumar allowed the Spartans to inflict an All Out on Warriorz K.C. The Sonipat-based franchise had cut the deficit to two points.

Ankit Kumar Rana’s two successful raids, along with two empty raids by Warriorz K.C., saw the scores level at 33-33 at full-time. With the scores tied, the match moved into extra time, which consisted of two halves of three minutes each.

In the first half of extra time, Ankit Kumar Rana’s Super Raid enabled the Sonipat Spartans to take a four-point lead. However, Karnataka's Sushil Kambrekar executed a Super Raid just before the break, allowing Warriorz K.C. to reclaim the lead.

The Bengal-based club achieved an All Out against the Spartans, led by Sushil Kambrekar. They surged ahead by five points and extended their lead once again, thanks to a Super Raid by Punit Kumar in a do-or-die situation. During extra time, there were four Super Raids, and Warriorz K.C. secured a five-point victory to advance to the semifinals.

Warriorz K.C.’s Punit Kumar earned 17 raid points, while Sonipat Spartans’ Ankit Kumar Rana and Ankit Saharwa bagged 16 and 10 points, respectively.

