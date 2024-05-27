Yuki Bhambri attains career-best world no. 52 ATP doubles ranking

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) India's Yuki Bhambri achieved a career-best world no. 52 in ATP doubles rankings after his runners-up finish at the ATP 250 Lyon Open.

Yuki jumped two places to be on the 52nd place with 1692 points. Notably, six Indians are featured in the top 100 in the doubles ATP rankings.

Veteran player Rohan Bopanna is the highest-ranked Indian at world no 4. The other Indians ranked inside the top 100 are N.Sriram Balaji ( 84th), Vijay Sundar Prashanth (94th), Anirudh Chandrasekar (96th) and Arjun Kadhe (98th).

Yuki had a good week as he along with his French partner Albano Olivetti reached the finals of the Lyon Open, an ATP 250 event, defeating the top seeds in the semifinal and fourth seed in the opening round.

However, the pair narrowly lost to Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara in a thrilling final match, with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-7(5), 8-10.

The duo will now shift their focus to the French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year. Bhambri and Olivetti will open their Roland Garros campaign against the Russian-Australian pair of Roman Safiullin and John Peers on Tuesday.

