Yudh Abhyas 2025: Indian contingent kick starts training with US forces in Alaska

Alaska, Sep 4 (IANS) The 21st edition of the India–US Joint Military Exercise 'Yudh Abhyas 2025' commenced with a grand opening ceremony at Fort Wainwright in Alaska, underscoring the growing defence partnership between the two nations.

Over the next two weeks, 450 soldiers from each side will take part in field and command post exercises while also engaging with subject-matter experts (SMEs) to further strengthen operational synergy.

"Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025 begins with a grand opening ceremony at Fort Wainwright, Alaska. Over the next two weeks, 450 soldiers from each side will carry out field & command post exercises and SMEs to strengthen the close military ties between world's largest and the oldest democracies," the Embassy of India in Washington posted on X on Thursday (India time).

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had announced the arrival of an Indian Army contingent at Fort Wainwright for the exercise scheduled from September 1 to 14.

"An Indian Army contingent has reached Fort Wainwright, Alaska, for the 21st edition of Yudh Abhyas 2025 (01–14 Sept)," MEA posted on X.

"Alongside US 11th Airborne Division troops, they'll train in heliborne ops, mountain warfare, UAS/counter-UAS and joint tactical drills -- boosting UN PKO & multi-domain readiness," the MEA further stated.

A striking image shared by the MEA showed Indian soldiers assembled in front of a massive C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, symbolising the strategic lift underpinning Indo-US defence cooperation.

According to a Defence Ministry statement, the Indian side is represented by soldiers from a battalion of the Madras Regiment, while the US contingent comprises troops from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, also known as the "Bobcats" of the Arctic Wolves Brigade under the US Army's 11th Airborne Division.

Throughout the fortnight, both forces will undergo rigorous training modules, including heliborne operations, rockcraft, mountain warfare, casualty evacuation, combat medical support, and the integration of artillery, aviation, and electronic warfare systems.

SMEs from both militaries will also lead joint working groups on critical domains such as information warfare, UAS and counter-UAS tactics, communications, and logistics.

'Yudh Abhyas', regarded as a key pillar of Indo-US defence cooperation, has evolved into a platform for deepening interoperability while reflecting the growing strategic convergence between the two democracies.

