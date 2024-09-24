YSRCP seeks SC-monitored probe in Tirupati laddu row

Amaravati, Sep 24 (IANS) The YSR Congress Party has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the allegations of adulteration of Tirupati laddu saying an investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) can’t uncover the truth.

Former Minister Ambati Rambabu slammed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for making baseless allegations about the laddu prasadam.

He told media persons in Guntur that Chief Minister Naidu’s decision to order an inquiry through a DIG was laughable and insufficient. He insisted that the issue should be investigated under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

He criticized Naidu's remarks against the wife of former chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Y. V. Subba Reddy and said such comments were baseless and aimed at creating religious discord.

He further questioned how Chandrababu Naidu, who did not even follow basic Hindu customs during the death of his parents, could talk about Hindu traditions.

He also questioned the intent behind Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's "penance" fast. He asked why there was no outcry when temples were demolished during the TDP regime, and why no action was taken against the Jana Sena MLA who assaulted a Dalit professor.

He also ridiculed the government’s claim of performing a purification ritual, questioning where exactly the laddu had been desecrated and whether adulterated ghee had been used.

Ambati questioned why neither Chandrababu Naidu nor Pawan Kalyan agreed to a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the Tirumala laddu issue, as suggested by senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.

He also wanted to know why no criminal case was booked against MLA Pantam Nanaji for attacking a Dalit professor sarcastically asking if penance could erase criminal cases.

Another YSRCP leader Pothina Venkata Mahesh criticised Pawan Kalyan for his comments on Hindu Dharma, questioning his understanding of Sanatana Dharma.

He alleged that the TDP-led coalition government was exploiting the sacred Tirumala laddu for political gain. He questioned Pawan's motives behind his penance fast, stating that his actions were fueling controversy rather than resolving it. He criticised Pawan for engaging in temple purification rituals and speaking on Hindu traditions without genuine understanding.

Highlighting contradictions in statements made by the TTD Executive Officer, CM Chandrababu Naidu, and Minister Lokesh on the ghee supplied to the TTD, Mahesh questioned whether Pawan's penance was truly religious or a cover for other political issues. He recalled that Pawan had previously made conflicting remarks about his faith and demanded clarity on his beliefs.

Mahesh alleged that Pawan Kalyan was using religion to incite communal tensions, noting his past claims of sacrifice for Prajarajyam and later for Chandrababu Naidu. He also questioned why Pawan wasn't focusing his penance on critical issues like opposing the Vizag Steel Plant's privatisation, flood relief in Vijayawada, or condemning the rape incident involving his associate Johnny Master.

Mahesh further mocked Pawan for mixing politics with penance, pointing out that despite being on a fast, Pawan participated in the shooting of his movie Harihara Veeramallu in Mangalagiri, questioning the sincerity of his commitment to Sanatana Dharma.

