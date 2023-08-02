YSRCP, BJD must be supporting Delhi Services Bill due to compulsions: AAP

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday questioned the stand of the YSRCP and the BJD supporting the BJP-led central government on the Delhi Services Bill saying that the decision must be due to some compulsions.

Speaking to the media ahead of the day’s proceedings of the Monsoon session, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said, “This is an anti-national Bill and those favouring it will be remembered as anti-nationals, while those who oppose it will be remembered as true patriots.”

He also said that there is no surrendering to the government. "We will fight it in Parliament as there is a very strong fight in the Rajya Sabha", he added.

Chadha explained that the numbers the government has, the Opposition too has similar numbers in the Rajya Sabha and the entire Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is united to give a spirited fight.

Taking a swipe at the YSRCP and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said that there must be some compulsion for them to support the Bill in Parliament. “But they must remember that with the passage of this Bill, not only our houses will be burnt but in future it will spread to other states. If the powers of the Delhi government are snatched then in future the powers of the other state governments will also be snatched by such a dictatorial government,” he said.

The people of Delhi have reposed their faith in the AAP and they love Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and that is the reason why they have elected him for Delhi. He also said that the BJP had tried its best in the last 10 years to snatch power from us. “And they have failed miserably despite bringing ordinance, notification or leaving Lt Governor behind the Delhi government,” he pointed out.

“We will fight to save the Constitution of India," he added.

On Tuesday, the BJD said that it will support the government’s Delhi Services Bill in Parliament.

Earlier, the YSRCP had also announced its support for the Bill in Parliament. Both parties have nine MPs each in Rajya Sabha. While in Lok Sabha YSRCP has 22 MPs whereas BJD has 12 MPs. The controversial Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday amid uproar by the MPs of the INDIA bloc.

The legislation empowers the Delhi Lieutenant Governor to have a final say in recommendations regarding transfer and posting of Delhi government officials. The bill was introduced in the lower House by minister of state for home Nityanand Rai.

Incidentally, Home Minister Amit Shah was present in the House.

