YSR Congress demands action against police brutality on three youth

Amaravati, May 27 (IANS) YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has demanded action against the policemen involved in publicly beating up three young men in Tenali town, terming the assault a blatant violation of constitutional rights and human dignity.

Former minister Merugu Nagarjuna, MLC M. Arun Kumar, and former MLA Annabathuni Shivakumar expressed outrage over the public use of third-degree methods by police, describing the incident as a shameful reflection of the coalition government's failure to protect marginalised communities, particularly Dalits and minorities.

Police in Tenali town of Guntur district on Sunday arrested three young men accused of assaulting a police constable. A video was circulated on social media on Monday, showing the police personnel beating them in public with sticks. The accused were made to sit on the ground while the policemen beat them on their feet.

The youth were identified as Chebrolu John Victor (25), Shaik Babulal (21) and Doma Rakesh (25). According to police, they were close associates of a rowdy sheeter and had attacked a police constable last month.

The accused were arrested on Sunday and produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

They demanded an immediate inquiry into the incident and strict action against the responsible officers, asserting that such acts of lawlessness cannot be tolerated in a democratic society.

The YSRCP leaders accused the coalition government of fostering lawlessness. “Andhra Pradesh is in a state of anarchy, with Dalits facing unprecedented violence, from desecrating Ambedkar’s statue to public humiliations,” said Nagarjuna.

NCRB data shows Andhra Pradesh leads in crimes against Dalits, said Arun Kumar. “The third-degree treatment of these youths is an attack on every Dalit and minority’s dignity. The Chief Minister must ensure such acts stop,” he said.

Shivakumar criticised the police’s lawlessness, saying beating youths in broad daylight and sharing videos of it mocks justice.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Forum (HRF) has condemned the incident, calling the incident a gross violation of constitutional rights and the rule of law.

HRF Andhra Pradesh State vice-president G. Siva Nageswara Rao and others demanded an immediate inquiry into the incident and strict action against the police personnel involved under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.