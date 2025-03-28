Youth shoots girl to death before killing self in Patna

Patna, March 28 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly shot dead a girl and then committed suicide by shooting himself in Patna’s Digha Ghat near Marine Drive on Friday.

Sweety Sehrawat, the City SP (Central), confirmed the incident. She suspects that the incident took place due to a love affair.

Hearing the noise of gunshots, the locals gathered at the scene and immediately informed the Digha Police Station.

Sehrawat said, “We have recovered the dead bodies of the deceased and sent them to post-mortem in Patna Medical College and Hospital. We have seized a bag belonging to the youth.”

On the basis of the identity card found in the bag, the deceased is identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Madhubani district.

The girl has been identified as Surabhi Kumari. Sweety Sahrawat, who visited the crime spot, confirmed that the case appears to be linked to a love affair.

“Both individuals knew each other previously,” she said.

The exact reason behind the incident is still under investigation. The family of Rahul Kumar has been informed.

“We have called forensic experts and the dog squad to examine the crime scene for additional evidence. We have recovered a pistol and two dead cartridges from the crime scene,” Sehrawat said.

The police are investigating all possible angles, including scanning their mobile phones to establish the possible reasons apart from the sequence of events that led to the incident.

This incident was a replication of the incident in Arrah railway station when a jilted lover shot a girl and her father on March 25.

The accused, identified as Akash Kumar, a resident of Udwant Nagar village in Bhojpur district, shot the girl from very close range. When her father tried to save her, he also shot him and committed suicide by shooting in his temple. All three lost their lives at the crime scene.

The deceased have been identified as Ayushi Kumari and her father, Anil Kumar.

