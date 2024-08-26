Younis, Misbah among five mentors appointed for Champions Cup

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Waqar Younis, Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik have been appointed as mentors for the five Champions Cup sides on three-year contracts.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the five mentors’ first assignments will be the Champions One Day Cup, set to begin at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from September 12-29. The PCB, though, didn’t say a word on why Younis is a mentor in the Champions Cup and what happens to his role as cricket affairs advisor to Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

The newly-created Champions Cup will see Pakistan’s top men’s players feature in the single-league competition, as Faisalabad hosts senior men’s domestic games after nearly two years. The last domestic men’s 50-over match played at the Iqbal Stadium was in March 2022 between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. PCB added names of the sides and squads for the Champions Cup will be confirmed in due course.

"I am pleased to welcome five exceptional champions as mentors for the Champions Cup teams. These individuals bring a wealth of cricketing experience, knowledge, and expertise, which, combined with their passion for the game we all love, will help the Pakistan Cricket Board identify, develop and nurture the next generation of cricketers across all formats," said Naqvi.

"This initiative will not only benefit the Pakistan men's cricket team but also help bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket. These five mentors will play a pivotal role in the development and progression of our emerging cricketers. They will guide strategic planning and team-building processes, while also providing support in leadership and personal development.

"The PCB is committed to strengthening Pakistan's cricket through a robust domestic structure that offers a clear and competitive pathway for all cricketers. The most talented and skilled players will advance through the ranks to represent Pakistan at the highest level," he added.

The five mentors have played 1,621 international matches between them, scoring a total of 32,780 runs and taking 1,503 wickets between them. Of the five, Sarfaraz and Shoaib are two-time ICC Event winners, Misbah is a one-time ICC Event winner and ACC Asia Cup 2012 winning captain, while Saqlain and Waqar were members of the side that played in the 1999 World Cup final.

