Young midfielder Jiteshwor Singh signs contract extension with Chennaiyan FC

Chennai, May 19 (IANS) After an impressive show in the recently concluded Indian Super League (ISL) season, Chennaiyin FC have handed a contract extension to Yumkhaibam Jiteshwor Singh that will keep him at the Marina Machans till 2025.

The 22-year-old midfielder from Manipur, who has made his Indian Super League (ISL) debut with Chennaiyin FC in 2022, has been a crucial cog in the club’s remarkable show in the recent season of the league. He has not only made 25 successful tackles, the most for Chennaiyin in the season, but also registered 14 interceptions, showcasing his quality on the field.

"It's exciting to stay at Chennaiyin FC for another season. After qualifying for the playoffs this season, we aim to achieve even more next time. This club is the perfect environment for me to grow and learn from some of the best coaches and players. I have made significant progress over the past few years and intend to keep advancing in my career," Jiteshwor said.

Jiteshwor has played a total of 44 matches for Chennaiyin in all competitions including 23 in the last season.

"Jitu was never going anywhere. His unrelenting nature combined with his elegance on the ball are unique qualities for a midfielder in India and he's a big part of our plans for next season. Also, he’s a terrific lad that everyone at the club thinks the world of,” said head coach Owen Coyle on the extension.

Since joining Chennaiyin in 2022, Jiteshwor has been a key contributor for the club. He was also part of the Indian team that participated in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualification last year.

