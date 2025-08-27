Young men, women getting involved in drugs: Tripura CM

Agartala, Aug 26 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Tuesday, called for a mass movement to fight against drugs while the BJP government is working for the people and their welfare.

Addressing a voluntary blood donation camp, the Chief Minister said that the BJP government is committed to fighting against drugs and that's why the government coming to power in 2018 launched the "War against drugs".

Chief Minister Saha, who holds both Health and Family Welfare and Home departments, said that young men and women are getting involved in drugs.

"A mass movement against drugs should be created. Taking drugs through syringes often leads to HIV infection, and AIDS can also occur as a result. People should be more aware and cautious in this regard. If necessary, consultation should be held in their respective areas and surveillance should be maintained," the dental surgeon-turned-politician added.

He said that a humanitarian initiative like voluntary blood donation reflects the spontaneous participation of youths in social causes.

Such charitable activities not only save lives but also spread the message of mutual cooperation, responsibility, and unity in society, the Chief Minister added.

Chief Minister Saha, on Tuesday, inaugurated two voluntary blood donation camps organised by different organisations who also arranged Ganesh Puja.

"Today Ganesh Puja is being celebrated with due dignity at various places across the state. God can be found only through the service of people. We, who believe in Sanatan Dharma, all know that any event or worship is not possible without first worshiping Lord Ganesh. Even if we embark on any journey, we must first worship Lord Ganesh," he said.

The Chief Minister said that since the BJP-led government was established in Tripura, an atmosphere of devotion has been created throughout the state.

"We are all coming together around pujas. Now, the number of pujas has increased a lot in the state, which we did not see before. Keeping the spirit of puja in mind, blood donation has been organised here on Tuesday," he added.

Noting that there is no greater donation than blood donation, CM Saha said that about 15 per cent of the population has negative blood.

"Therefore, there is a need to build a mass movement for voluntary blood donation," he added.

