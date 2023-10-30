Young farmer dies of snake bite in K'taka

Hassan, (Karnataka), Oct 30 (IANS) A young farmer died after being bitten by a snake at his farm in this Karnataka district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Abhilash, a resident of Devaraguddenahalli village near Holenarasipura in Hassan district.

According to police, the incident took place late on Sunday night when Abhilash had gone to his farm to water the crop.

Though he was rushed to Holenarasipura hospital, he succumbed to the snake bite.

Abhilash was into horticulture and cattle farming. The jurisdictional Hale Halli police have registered a case in this regard.

