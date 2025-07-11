'You have to hold the catch': Yograj Singh slams India's fielding standards after KL Rahul's costly miss

Chandigarh, July 11 (IANS) India’s fielding woes came under the spotlight once again during the third Test at Lord’s when senior player KL Rahul dropped Jamie Smith on just 5—an error that proved costly as the England wicketkeeper went on to score a resilient 56.

The missed opportunity revived criticism over India’s fielding sharpness, especially after a series of lapses in the first Test at Leeds, where India dropped as many as eight chances.

Voicing his frustration, former India all-rounder Yograj Singh didn’t mince words as he criticised the side’s declining standards in the field, particularly the catching. In an impassioned message—delivered with both concern and clarity—he highlighted how India’s current success with the ball risks being undermined by sloppy fielding.

“I have told you many times to hold the catch,” Yograj said. “Rest, our bowling side is very good, very good. And we will have to tighten our fielding side. We will have to catch catches, otherwise, you cannot survive there.”

Citing historical examples, Yograj recalled how the entry of players like Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif revolutionised India’s fielding unit in the early 2000s. Their athleticism and sharp presence on the field transformed the team, making a crucial difference in pressure situations.

“When Yuvraj and Kaif came into the Indian team, these two guys changed the whole scenario,” Yograj said. “Looking at them, the fielding side was very good. And we became world champions because we were very good at fielding. We caught the catches that were not supposed to be caught.”

He continued: “We fielded where there were two runs, we gave one. Where there were three runs, we gave one. So these things will come only when you are very fit, have training, and catch 100-200 catches every day.”

Emphasising the importance of fielding drills, Yograj shared insight from his training methods. “I am here in the academy, until you catch 200–300 catches, till then we don’t let them bat or bowl.”

