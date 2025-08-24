'You have been a great ambassador of this wonderful game', says Kumble on Pujara’s retirement

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble paid tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara after the latter announced his retirement, calling him ‘a great ambassador of the game’ who gave it all for his team.

“Congratulations on a fantastic career! You have been a great ambassador of this wonderful game @cheteshwar1 We are all proud of all your achievements on the cricket field. You gave it your all for the team! It was a privilege to have worked with you and may you continue to shine in your second innings! Best wishes to you, Puja , Aditi and your Dad. Well Done!!” wrote Kumble on his ‘X’ account.

Through his social media accounts on Sunday, Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket with immediate effect, bringing an end to a stellar career worth 103 Tests. Pujara, 37, last played for India in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia.

Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20I captain, wrote on Instagram, “Happy Retirement to you pujju bhai.” On the same platform, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin wrote, “Well done puji. Happy retirement.”

Former India opener Virender Sehwag commented on X, “Congratulations on a fabulous test career @cheteshwar1. Your grit ,determination and hardwork was inspiring and you can be very proud of what you have achieved. Best wishes for a memorable second innings.”

Pujara bows out as India’s eighth-highest run-scorer in Tests, amassing 7,195 runs in 103 games at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries and 35 fifties. Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared on Instagram, “Someone who always put his mind, body and soul for the country! Many congratulations on an outstanding career Puji! See you on the other side!”

Pujara’s distinguished Test career was highlighted by the art of batting for a long time in Tests and succeeding with his good old trusted methods - of grinding down attacks with sheer grit, immense patience and then feasting on them to get runs for his team.

“As you step into this new chapter of life, we celebrate not just your retirement but the remarkable journey you’ve had. Your dedication, wisdom and unwavering professionalism have left a lasting impact on many.

“Your contributions will be remembered with respect and your kindness with gratitude. Wishing you endless joy, good health and fulfilling adventures in the years ahead. May this next phase be as inspiring and rewarding as the legacy you leave behind,” said former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha in his Instagram post.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha wrote on the same platform, “Congratulations on a phenomenal career, Puji. From up close I watched your patience and fight lift the team in the toughest moments. Proud to share the field & dressing room with you. Best wishes for the next innings, really enjoyed playing alongside you, and wishing you all the success in whatever comes next!”

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer said on X, "First of his name, last of his kind. Take a bow on a stellar career @cheteshwar1. You should be mighty proud of what you achieved donning the India cap. Congratulations and all the best for what's to come."

Ex-India spinner Rahul Sharma commented, “Happy retirement puji u r the true legend of the game”. India batter Mandeep Singh wrote, “Thank you Legend.” Former India fast bowler Dodda Ganesh wrote on his ‘X’ account, “A great test career for India. Well done @cheteshwar1”

