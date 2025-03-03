‘You are damaging the country’s image’: Rohit Sharma childhood coach on fat-shaming controversy

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Rohit Sharma's childhood coach Dinesh Lad said making fat-shaming comments on the Indian captain "damages the image of the country".

The uproar follows after Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed made a distasteful remark during India's Champions Trophy final Group A match against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. Congress spokesperson took to X to blatantly call the Indian skipper "fat".

“Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had,” Shama wrote in a post on X which she later deleted following a backlash.

Shama's comments on Rohit triggered strong reactions from all quarters, and the issue snowballed into a big controversy, which led the Congress party to direct Shama to delete her social media post on Rohit.

“A cricketer who is doing so well for the nation, under whom the team is playing very well. Such comments against that player are not at all good. By this, you are also damaging the country's image. This is really shameful,” Lad told IANS.

So far in the ongoing tournament. Rohit remains to be the only top order Indian batter who is yet to score a half-century, with Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer firing in top form. The 37-year-old has accumulated 76 runs across three innings.

Riding on Varun Chakaravarthy's five-wicket haul, India defeated New Zealand by 44 runs and finished at the top of Group A. They will now face Australia in the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday. On the other hand, New Zealand will lock horns with South Africa in another semi-final in Lahore on Wednesday.

