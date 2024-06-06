Yoon says S.Korea will never overlook N.Korea's 'despicable' provocations (Ld)

Seoul, June 6 (IANS) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Thursday that South Korea will not sit idle against North Korea's "despicable" provocations and vowed to protect people through robust military readiness and a strong alliance with the US.

Yoon made the remark during a Memorial Day speech at Seoul National Cemetery amid high tensions after South Korea fully suspended a 2018 inter-Korean tension reduction pact in response to North Korea's sending of balloons filled with trash across the border last week, Yonhap news agency reported.

"North Korea -- after firing artillery shells into the West Sea and launching missiles -- recently carried out a despicable provocation that would make any normal country ashamed of itself," he said.

"The government will never overlook the threat from North Korea."

To deter the North Korean threats, Yoon vowed to bolster the alliance with the US and enhance cooperation with the international community.

"We will maintain an ironclad readiness posture and respond to provocations resolutely and overwhelmingly," Yoon said.

"Building upon the more robust S.Korea-US alliance and cooperation with the international community, we will firmly safeguard our people's freedom and safety."

Yoon criticised the North Korean regime for refusing to "accept the progress of history" and instead remaining on a "backward path, threatening our lives".

"S.Korea has now become the brightest country in the world, while the land north of the Military Demarcation Line remains the darkest in the world," he said.

Referring to North Koreans as "our compatriots" living just "around 50 km away from here," he noted their suffering from starvation with their freedom and human rights brutally deprived.

He stressed that "we will only be able to restore the North Korean people's freedom and human rights" by becoming a stronger country.

"Peace is maintained through strength, not through submission," he said.

Since last week, Pyongyang has sent nearly 1,000 balloons carrying trash to South Korea in what it called a "tit-for-tat" action against anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns by activists in Seoul.

It also attempted to jam GPS signals near the western sea border.

After the South Korean government on Sunday warned of "unendurable" measures, including resuming loudspeaker broadcasting, North Korea said it will temporarily halt dropping balloons across the border.

Yoon also vowed to take better care of the nation's heroes, saying the country will take full responsibility for the bereaved families no matter what happens.

Specifically, he announced plans to innovate welfare services for the patriots and veterans by improving medical care and expanding rehabilitation support.

Yoon met with a group of veterans and their families for a luncheon at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae, stressing that our society must repay them "with the highest respect".

