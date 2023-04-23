Yoon to award highest military order to 3 Korean War veterans during US visit

Seoul, April 23 (IANS) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol plans to award the country's highest military order to three Korean War veterans from the US during his state visit to Washington this week, the presidential office here said on Sunday.

Yoon is set to depart for Washington on Monday for a six-day state visit marking the 70th anniversary of the two countries' alliance, reports Yonhap News Agency.

During the visit, he plans to hold a luncheon event with 300 key figures from South Korea and the US, and award the Taegeuk Order of Military Merit to three American servicemen who fought for South Korea in the 1950-53 Korean War, the presidential office said in a press release.

It will mark the first time a South Korean president bestows a military order outside of the country.

The three awardees are retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett, retired Navy Capt. Elmer Royce Williams and Baldomero Lopez, a late first lieutenant who served in the Marine Corps.

A nephew will attend the awarding ceremony on behalf of the late Lopez.

Puckett led the Eighth Army Ranger Company through the battle for Hill 205 on November 25, 1950, while Williams is known for his solo dogfight with seven Soviet pilots in November 1952.

Lopez heroically smothered a hand grenade with his own body during the Incheon Landing on September 15, 1950, and saved his subordinates' lives.

Yoon plans to commemorate the sacrifices of Korean War veterans and underline the meaning of the Korea-US alliance during the luncheon.

A grandson of Gen. James Alward Van Fleet, commander of the US 8th Army from 1951-53, and the eldest daughter of Gen. Paik Sun-yup, commander of the Korean Army's 1st Division and a Korean War hero, will also join the event as invited guests.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.