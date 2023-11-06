Yogi is second most popular politician on X

Lucknow, Nov 6 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emerged as one of the most popular figures in Indian politics on the X (formerly known as Twitter), said a state government spokesperson.

He said that the recognition comes from the hashtag tracking tool, Tweet Binder, which has confirmed this trend.

According to the latest report by Tweet Binder, in October after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the politician whose social media account garnered the most attention on platform X is Yogi Adityanath.

Tweet Binder compiled its report by analysing the number of posts made by users on X in India from October 1 to 31, said the spokesperson.

According to Tweet Binder’s report, Prime Minister Modi’s social media account received the highest level of discussion on X in October.

Following closely behind, Yogi Adityanath emerged as the second most talked-about politician, the spokesperson said, citing the report.

In terms of overall engagement, only Prime Minister Modi, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, and South actor Vijay are positioned ahead of Yogi.

Yogi Adityanath has 2.65 crore followers on X.

