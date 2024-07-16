Yogi govt suspends IAS officer on corruption charges

Lucknow, July 16 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended IAS officer Devi Sharan Upadhyay over graft. He was recently removed from the post of Member, Judicial Revenue Council, Prayagraj, and put on waiting list.

The action against the officer has been taken under the Chief Minister's zero-tolerance policy against corruption and he has been found guilty of issuing wrong orders in the case of lease of land in Aligarh.

Devi Sharan Upadhyay is a 2012 batch IAS officer. He was posted with Judicial Revenue Council in July 2022.

He is accused of arbitrarily restoring the leases of 35 plots in Aligarh. The Aligarh district administration had recommended to cancel these leases as they were given against the rules. This matter went to the Revenue Council. After the clear recommendation of the district administration, he passed an order to restore these leases.

The Divisional Commissioner of Aligarh had complained about this at a higher level. The Appointment Department had put him on waiting list on July 13 and he has now been suspended on the orders of the Chief Minister.

During the suspension period, he will be attached to the Revenue Board. A high-level committee has also been formed to investigate this matter.

