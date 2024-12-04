Yogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi after Centre releases 1st instalment of Rs 1,050 cr for Maha Kumbh

Lucknow, Dec 4 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre released the first installment of Rs 1,050 crore of its Rs 2,100 crore grant for the upcoming Maha Kumbh.

Chief Minister Adityanath said on Tuesday that under the successful guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the "double-engine" government is determined to make the world's largest cultural and spiritual gathering -- 'Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025' -- divine and grand.

"In this series, special grant assistance of Rs 2,100 crore was approved by the Central government, out of which the first installment of Rs 1,050 crore has been released today. This support from the Central government will help in realising a clean, safe, and well-organised Mahakumbh for the devotees," he said in a post on Tuesday on X.

"Heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for this gift which helps realise the concept of divine-grand-digital Mahakumbh," he added.

Organised after a gap of every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. Around 45 crore visitors are expected during the congregation this time, according to official estimates.

According to an official statement, the central grant comes in response to a special request made by the Uttar Pradesh government for one-time financial assistance to ensure the safe and successful organisation of the grand event.

The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated Rs 5,435.68 crore for organising the Maha Kumbh 2025 and this budget is being utilised across 421 projects to ensure a world-class event. So far, Rs 3,461.99 crore has been approved for financial implementation, it said.

In addition, Rs 1,636 crore is being allocated to 125 projects through budgets from key departments such as the Public Works Department, Housing and Urban Planning, Bridge Corporation, Tourism, Irrigation, and Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, the statement added.

The projects include infrastructure development like the construction and strengthening of roads, railway overbridges, underpasses, erosion control along riverbanks, interlocking roadways, riverfront development, and beautification of all major intersections under a theme-based plan.

Prayagraj is also being developed as a top-tier smart city through the coordination of Smart City projects and the Prayagraj Development Authority. IT-based monitoring systems and clean drinking water facilities are being implemented for pilgrims, according to the statement.

Efforts made under the Swachh Bharat Mission and the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation are ensuring advanced sanitation and cleanliness. Solid waste management systems and 100 per cent sewage treatment coverage are also being established, it said.

