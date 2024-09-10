Yemen's Houthis say US-led coalition airstrike hit school in Taiz

Aden, Sep 10 (IANS) The Houthi group in Yemen reported on Tuesday that an airstrike, allegedly carried out by US and British forces, has resulted in casualties at a school in the southwestern province of Taiz.

According to the Houthis-controlled Masirah TV, an airstrike targeting Al-Janad School in the Taiziyah district of Taiz province resulted in casualties among female students. The Houthis did not release specific numbers of those killed or injured.

A Houthi military official, speaking to Xinhua news agency on condition of anonymity, said two US-British airstrikes hit a primary school in the Taiziyah district in Taiz, killing two female students and injuring six others.

The US-British coalition has not yet commented on these airstrikes.

This reported incident occurs amid rising regional tensions.

Since November 2023, Houthi militants in Yemen have been targeting international shipping near the country's coastline to show support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In response to the Houthi maritime attacks, the US-led naval coalition in the region has intensified its military operations, conducting strikes on Houthi military sites.

