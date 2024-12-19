Yemen urges international support to address economic, humanitarian challenges

Aden, Dec 19 (IANS) Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council called for international support to address pressing economic and humanitarian challenges in the war-torn country.

The council convened a meeting on Wednesday to assess Yemen's deteriorating conditions, during which it accused Houthi assaults on Yemen's oil infrastructure since 2022 of paralysing the country's oil exports, depriving some 70 per cent of its revenue, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Yemen's state-run Saba News Agency, citing a statement issued by the council after the meeting.

Appreciating the international community's consistent support for Yemen's government and people, the council said it "looks forward to urgent international support to implement the economic rescue plan and tackle the intertwined challenges posed by the ongoing Houthi escalation," it reported.

According to the statement, the economic rescue plan is a government initiative designed to mitigate the national budget deficit, manage price fluctuations, and address Yemen's worsening humanitarian situation.

The council also stressed "the importance of restoring state institutions and achieving sustainable development, stability, and peace, with the backing of the international community."

A military official from Yemen, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Xinhua that fighting flared between Yemeni government forces and Houthi fighters in the southern province of Lahj on Tuesday evening.

The Yemeni civil war, which erupted in late 2014 between the Houthi group and the internationally-recognised Yemeni government and has been persisting for a decade, has not only crippled the nation's infrastructure and economy but also led to one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises, which, according to UN estimates, has claimed tens of thousands of lives and pushed millions to the brink of starvation.

However, as Yemen's conflict enters its second decade, the path to peace remains elusive, with domestic and regional dynamics continuing to play a crucial role in shaping the country's future.

