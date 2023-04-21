Yemen govt calls for int'l probe into deadly stampede in Sanaa

Aden, April 21 (IANS) Yemen's government has called for an international investigation into the deadly stampede in the Houthi-controlled capital of Sanaa, which ;eft 87 people dead.

The government, based in the southern port city of Aden, issued a statement, calling for "an independent and comprehensive international investigation to shed light on the details and circumstances surrounding the deadly stampede in Sanaa", reports Xinhua news agency

It added that "the recent disaster is a reflection of the ongoing hardships faced by Yemenis on a daily basis since the Houthi takeover of Sanaa in 2014, which has led to the loss of income, taxes, and widespread suffering due to hunger and poverty".

The Houthi-run Interior Ministry said the disaster on Wednesday evening was caused by a stampede during the random distribution of cash by local merchants, without organisation or collaboration, according to the militia-run al-Masirah TV.

Ministry spokesman Abdul Khaliq Al-Ajri said that two merchants responsible for the uncoordinated distribution of money were arrested while an investigation was already launched.

A Houthi official, told Xinhua that "the stampede in Sanaa has resulted in a death toll of at least 87 people, with over 320 injured and approximately 59 in serious condition".

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi group seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally-recognised government out of Sanaa.

