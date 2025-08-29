‘This year’s Punjab flood worst since 1988’, eco warrior Seechewal writes to PM Modi

Chandigarh, Aug 29 (IANS) Saying this year’s flood in Punjab has been the worst since 1988 and broken all records, Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that the situation be declared a national calamity owing to the large-scale devastation.

In his letter, he said cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have caused heavy loss of life and property. He mentioned that the rains in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab have also worsened the situation.

Quoting media reports in his letter, he pointed out that nearly 500 villages, 300 government schools, and crops belonging to three lakh farmers have come under the grip of floods in Punjab. On the night of August 26, the Ravi River had a water flow of 14.11 lakh cusecs, whereas in 1988, the highest flow recorded in the river was 11.20 lakh cusecs.

Eco warrior Sant Seechewal further said this time, even the Beas River has witnessed a water flow of 2.5 to 3 lakh cusecs. He highlighted in his letter that the current water flow has broken all records in Punjab. Sant Seechewal said the water from the Beas River has destroyed thousands of acres of crops belonging to farmers.

Presently, all three regions of the state -- Majha, Malwa, and Doaba -- are badly affected by floods. The districts of Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Kapurthala, Ferozepur, and Fazilka are facing severe flood situations.

In the letter, he wrote that farmers, along with the youth, have always played a crucial role in filling the country’s food grain reserves and have consistently stood and fought for the nation’s interest. Sant Seechewal also sent a copy of his letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, urging him to strongly present Punjab’s case before the Central government.

He appealed to the Chief Minister that the Punjab government should also write to the Government of India with facts, highlighting how heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and other hilly regions is causing floodwaters to enter Punjab’s rivers and create massive devastation. This, he said, would ensure that farmers, labourers, and other affected people of the state receive proper and adequate compensation, and that such compensation be linked with the current inflation index to ensure fairness.

