Yamuna toxic water: Haryana CM Saini dares Kejriwal to apologize or face defamation

Chandigarh, Jan 28 (IANS) A day after former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused BJP-ruled Haryana of 'poisoning' the Yamuna river, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini asked the former to apologize to the people, otherwise, he will file a defamation suit against him.

A day earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann moved the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging high ammonia levels in the water supplied from Haryana to Delhi.

It’s learnt that the ECI has directed the Haryana government to submit a factual report by noon on Tuesday.

In his campaigning in poll-bound Delhi, AAP national convener Kejriwal has been saying the BJP “has done such an act that has never been done in history before. The people of Delhi get water to drink from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“In Yamuna, water flows into Delhi from Haryana. The BJP’s Haryana government has poisoned the water in Yamuna. However, the Delhi Jal Board was vigilant enough to stop that water from coming to Delhi, otherwise, it would have caused mass genocide in Delhi.”

Responding to Kejriwal’s “war of words”, Haryana CM Saini said Kejriwal has a habit of making baseless allegations and blaming others for his “inefficiency” and “incapability” to fulfil his own promises.

“Kejriwal should apologise to the people of Delhi and Haryana or face legal action for his baseless allegations,” said CM Saini.

He blamed Kejriwal for failing to make proper arrangements for water distribution, which has forced Delhi residents to consume contaminated water.

CM Saini blamed Kejriwal for systematically diverting 28 drains into the Yamuna river. “The people of Delhi would teach him a lesson in the upcoming Assembly polls...I said that you (Kejriwal) send your Chief Secretary, and I will ask my Chief Secretary to check the quality of water at Sonipat from where the Yamuna enters Delhi. He talks about ammonia. He claims scarcity of water, but there is no scarcity. The issue lies in the distribution system,” CM Saini added.

