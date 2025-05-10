'Xabi Alonso is one of the best coaches in the world, he has all doors open for him’: Ancelotti

Madrid, May 10 (IANS) Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti was once again cryptic with his answers, after previously stating he will not give any updates on his future with the club until the end of the La Liga season, and also praised his rumoured replacement Xabi Alonso.

When asked if his honeymoon period with the club is over, Ancelotti revealed the deep love he has for Real Madrid will see him in the ‘honeymoon ' until the last day of my life.’

"The honeymoon never ends with this club. It will continue forever. Both Real Madrid and Milan are teams that stay in my heart more than others, for the time I have spent here and for the feeling very good here. It's like relationships. In the beginning, there is a lot of passion, and when it goes down, the affection and other things go up. The honeymoon will be until the last day of my life,” said Ancelotti in a press conference.

Ancelotti called Alonso one of the best coaches in the world. "I've read that he's leaving Bayer Leverkusen. He has done a fantastic job there and has all the doors open because he has proven to be one of the best coaches in the world,” he added.

Xabi Alonso officially announced his departure from Bayer 04 Leverkusen, concluding a historic reign at the club. The 43-year-old Spaniard is heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Under Alonso's guidance, Leverkusen achieved historic milestones, most notably clinching their first-ever Bundesliga title in the 2023–24 season without a single defeat - a feat unparalleled in German football history.

Alonso's departure, confirmed ahead of the season's final matches, aligns with reports linking him to the managerial position at Real Madrid, where he previously played. While an official announcement is pending, reports suggest he has agreed to succeed Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid is currently winless against rivals FC Barcelona this season after having lost 0-4 at the Bernabeu earlier in the league, 2-5 in the Spanish Super Cup Final in Riyadh, and 2-3 at La Cartuja in the Copa del Rey Final.

Ahead of what could be the Italian’s final El Clasico with the side, which Real need to win to make a dent in Barca’s four-point gap in La Liga standings, Ancelotti admitted that anything could happen in regards to them potentially winning the league if they win on Sunday.

"Winning a League is very complicated, not as much as the Champions League, but it needs continuity, and the fact of being able to achieve it explains very well what tomorrow's game will be. The two teams played a lot. If they win tomorrow, they will have more chances of winning it than we do, but if we win the League opens and everything can happen in the last three games,” Ancelotti said.

