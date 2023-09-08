X officially changes tweets as posts in upcoming term of service

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Elon Musk-run X has formerly renamed tweets as “post” and retweets as “reposts” in its new term of service that will go into effect on September 29.

Among other notable changes is the complete removal of the work “Twitter” and replaced by X.

Also, the new term of service says that by using X, “to the extent permitted by law, you also waive the right to participate as a plaintiff or class member in any purported class action, collective action or representative action proceeding.”

On scraping data, it says that “crawling or scraping the services in any form, for any purpose without our prior written consent is expressly prohibited.”

Earlier, it was written that “Crawling the services is permissible if done in accordance with the provisions of the robots.txt file, however, scraping the services without our prior consent is expressly prohibited”.

X Corp will also now seeking permission from users to start collecting their biometric data and employment history.

The social media network has updated its privacy policy to include carveouts for “biometric information” and “employment history”.

“Based on your consent, we may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security, and identification purposes,” reads the updated privacy policy reads.

X said it may collect and use personal information (such as your employment history, educational history, employment preferences, skills and abilities, job search activity and engagement, and so on) “to recommend potential jobs for you, to share with potential employers when you apply for a job, to enable employers to find potential candidates, and to show you more relevant advertising”.

The new X policy will go into effect from September 29.

