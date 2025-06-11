WTC final: 'We’ve got height, pace, swing, aggression', Keshav Maharaj lauds SA's 'balanced' bowling attack

London, June 11 (IANS) South Africa's left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj reflected on Proteas' well-rounded bowling attack ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia on Wednesday, crediting its balance and variety as a cornerstone of their recent success.

In the bowling department, Lungi Ngidi will join spearhead Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and spinner Maharaj, who is just two Test wickets short of reaching the acclaimed 200 club.

The Ultimate Test showdown in London brings an end to what was a gripping WTC cycle, where the Proteas won seven straight Test matches to seal their spot in the decider, while Australia will look to become the first team to claim back-to-back championships, with the concept commencing in 2019.

"The variety in our bowling attack really complements each other. We’ve got height, pace, swing, aggression, and still maintain control. It’s probably one of the most balanced attacks we’ve had in a long time. After the greats moved on, we went through a transition to find the right combination, and I believe we’ve now found a crucial element in our team’s success.

"The variety has been key — and if you look at how the cycle has played out, it’s been a collective effort from our bowlers. That shows how important variety is, especially across different conditions," Maharaj said on JioHotstar.

Maharaj further opened up on the enduring intensity and mental challenge of Test cricket ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final and said Test cricket may seem slow in pace, but the intensity is unmatched.

“I think Test cricket is a true test of both skill and character. You’ve got to be relentless for five days. You might win one day, but it’s the next four that truly matter — you can’t take your foot off the gas. When you win a Test match or series, you’re left physically, mentally, and emotionally drained because you’ve given everything.

"The game may seem slow in pace, but the intensity is unmatched. It’s a complete test, and in pressure moments, that’s when character really shines through — and that’s what makes Test cricket so special." he added.

Temba Bavuma's South Africa will play their first WTC final after topping the standings on the back of winning seven of their last eight matches. Though this might be their first red-ball summit clash, they have become regulars in ICC knockout matches in recent years.

South Africa reached the semifinals of the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy, while they finished runners-up in last year's T20 World Cup against Rohit Sharma-led India. Their only ICC title came in 1998 when they lifted the Champions Trophy.

