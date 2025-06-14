WTC Final: Bavuma holding mace will lift Test cricket again in South Africa, says Smith

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Graeme Smith, former South Africa captain and newly inducted ICC Hall of Famer, led the tributes for a Proteas side closing in on their first ICC men’s trophy in 27 years, lauding the fight and character shown by the team - particularly skipper Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at Lord's.

Speaking on ICC Digital Daily after Day 3 play, Smith summed up the significance of the moment: “Temba holding the mace and what that will mean for the people back home - I think this will really lift the game again in South Africa.”

At stumps on Day 3, South Africa stood just 69 runs away from glory, reaching 213/2 after a magnificent, unbeaten 143-run stand between Markram (102*) and Bavuma (65*), who battled through a hamstring injury.

Smith praised the resilience of a team that clawed its way back from 75 runs behind in the first innings: “We’ve seen such ups and downs, ebbs and flows in this Test match. South Africa fought back, bowled well, and got themselves back in the game. What an innings from Aiden Markram, and a partnership as well with Temba Bavuma.”

Highlighting Bavuma’s grit, Smith said: “We mustn’t underestimate that he’s fought through a sore hamstring, really putting his country first and building that partnership. He’s been South Africa’s most consistent batter, and he’s looked in control throughout.”

Markram too came in for special praise, especially after his first-innings duck. “I actually picked him at the start of this innings. If South Africa are going to do this, he’s the man. He scores freely and keeps the scoreboard ticking. The punch off the back foot early on - right then you knew, the man’s here today.”

Smith also reflected on the tactical approach of the Australians. “I think the attack did everything they could. Maybe Lyon could have bowled wider into the rough. Cummins had quite a defensive field at times, especially with Bavuma’s injury - they maybe needed to force the play more when 150 were still needed.”

Still, Smith had nothing but admiration for the South African batters. “You have to give credit to the South Africans. I don’t want to take away from their performance. Today, with Aiden and Temba in particular, was outstanding.”

Having once led the national side during a turbulent period, Smith acknowledged how far the team has come. "We’ve fought extremely hard over the last two to three years to build South African cricket up again. Everyone wrote South Africa off before this game. Now they sit on the brink of beating a great Australian team in a final.”

As Day 4 approaches, with history on the line, Smith’s words echo the sentiment of an entire nation. “It’s important to celebrate a great partnership and an incredible hundred. They still have 69 to get—but what they’ve done already deserves massive respect.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.